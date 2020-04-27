I see signs around North Bend opposing measure 6-177 which rolls back the Public Safety Fee to $15 from the current $30. It implies that rolling back the PSF (Public Safety Fee) somehow endangers the citizens of North Bend. Prior to the Nov. 2018 vote, the PSF was $15.
Did you feel unsafe in 2018? In truth, PSF is just another way to generate revenue without calling it a tax (which does require a binding vote of the citizens). The PSF is just a clever deception to allow the city the unchecked ability to reach into your wallet anytime they want money.
I have read Art. III Ch. 13.3 of the NB City Code https://northbendor.municipal.codes/NBCC and I encourage everyone to do the same. The PSF was added in 2016 for the specific purpose of funding the police department only. It curiously left the fire department out of the verbiage but it doesn’t matter. Currently, the police department and fire department are the largest parts of the city’s budget. The PSF does not entirely fund the police department budget which still requires property tax money from the general fund. Here is how the deception works: Every dollar that the city does not have to spend from the general fund on police services is a dollar that they can spend on any other budget item. So indirectly, the PSF pays for anything in the budget.
It’s a brilliant scheme. No one would vote against public safety and yet they can hide behind the façade of public safety to fund anything in the budget. So why is it called the “Public Safety Fee” if it really just funds anything in the budget? No one would vote for the “anything we want it for” fund but that is exactly what it is.
Vote Yes on measure 6-177. Tell the city to keep their hands out of your pocket!!
Frazier Pruett
North Bend
