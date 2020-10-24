My wife Teri and I enthusiastically support Cal Mukumoto to be our next legislator for District 9. Cal not only loves our coastal area, but he is extremely well qualified to represent us. He has the education, diverse experience, and commitment needed for this position in Salem. Both of us have known him for a long time and have always been impressed by his deep understanding of issues facing this region.
Cal graduated in Forest Management from Humboldt State
University in 1977. He was active in Forestry Club and the debate team and worked during college as a janitor, group living advisor, and student lab assistant. In 1988 he earned his MBA in General Management from the University of Washington.
Since then he has worked for governmental bodies as well as
for private industry. In 1994 Congress mandated a scientific study on Indian Forest Management; Cal coordinated this study, which was highly praised by Sen. John McCain, who said “This is the way all (Congressionally mandated) scientific studies should be conducted in the future.”
Cal has experience working for Native American tribes, logging
and lumber companies, and sustainable forests. He now owns a
consulting agency that provides management and problem-solving skills for his clients.
Cal has always been a valued and generous volunteer; he served on the State Board of Forestry, now chairs the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and has always volunteered to help local organizations and schools.
Cal Mukumoto is a man of integrity and accomplishment, and
we hope you will join us in voting for him.
Teri and John Whitty
Coos Bay
