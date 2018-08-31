For many months, some 30 boxcars have sat in the Coos Bay sorting yard, waiting for the day when — O blessed deliverance! — they can get back on track with the rest of the boxcar pack, on the other side of the busted railroad bridge. There may be a few more yet at the G-P Mill in Bunker Hill and at Roseburg Plywood in Coquille, also yearning to be set free.
But I haven’t heard any reports of those mills offering to chip in a few million for another “Band-aid” repair of that bridge, the Achilles’ heel of the Port’s “Rail Link”. For “Band-aid” was the Port’s description of two repair jobs, about 15 years ago, costing $7 million each, that would extend its life by 25 years. I guess the Band-aids were not sticky enough.
By now the money dumped into the bottomless “Rail Link” may exceed $70 million. That includes: buying the bridge in 2000, for $1; those first two bridge repairs, $14 million; building the 4-mile spur on the North Spit to Southport, $6 million; $1.5 million of lawyers’ arguments that CORP, the railroad operator that wanted to abandon the line in 2007, should donate it to the Port instead; next, $16.6 million for the Port to buy it; plus $33 million to restore it so trains can run at bicycle speeds.
The $70 million may be off by a few; it’s been a challenge, keeping up with all that spending. And undoubtedly the Port has been begging state and federal legislators to pay for another Band-aid for the bridge, probably by repeating Port Manager Rumbaugh’s mantra that “Without it, we’re not a real port.” In reality the “Link” has nothing to do with the harbor, except for blocking waterfront redevelopment. It’s been here for the two mills, and the rest was gravy; but never enough gravy to avoid losses.
And from 2007 to 2012, when the Link was inoperable, those two mills kept running without interruption. Go figure.
But the stationary boxcars are a great opportunity for the Port of Coos Bay to practice charity — a welcome change. One boxcar contains 550 square feet inside. At 20 square feet per homeless person and his pack, one boxcar could house 27 homeless, so altogether the sorting yard could accommodate more than 800. We could have the only homeless train in the country!
Wim de Vriend
Coos Bay