If you have ever wondered why so many Americans would be so deplorable as to join the Trump cult? A Nov. 12, 2019, article here could provide some answers.
In it about half of the students surveyed believe that a high school education is sufficient for job success although wiser heads don't. But notice that no thought is given at all to the necessity of a full, liberal arts college education (or its equivalent) to achieve at least some citizenry competence.
This immature thinking has been going on for decades and has led to the ignorant apathy (let an autocrat do it) we see today. At one time a public education was meant to make citizens knowledgeable enough to run a good government and a secure, prosperous society. Incorporating a liberal arts curricula was necessary and a job could be learned on the job. No more.
Over the last decades, resources for that education have diminished, replaced by tax cuts and subsidies for the rich, even as the society has become exponentially more complex. Keep in mind that big business doesn't want a competent, engaged citizenry; it wants cheap, competent workers (on someone elses' dime) and ignorant, malleable, wasteful, indebted, consumers.
Good government isn't a given, it has to be constantly worked for. The only thing that the masses have going for them, in the face of monstrous, suppressive, corruptive wealth, is numbers. But to point those numbers in the right direction they have to have the right knowledge for constructive guidence ... "government is the problem" our second-worst president, Ronald Reagan, wrongly contended, it is the only thing that can stand up to the predatory corporations.
But for too long it has been populated by political cronies, making it seem incapable, which is exactly what the right wing, plutocrats want. Regressive taxation and deregulation maximizes profits for the ultra wealthy. The insecurity and confusion, born of increasing complexity is turning several countries towards strong man rule.
We see it here most noticeably as many support Trump's attempted takeover of congress and, with Mitch McConnell's help, the courts too. The Republican Party is now an openly criminal party based on bribes from the mega-wealthy and rewarding deals at our expense. Its core has been detached from integrity and reality. This is a form of insidious treason. The hearings hopefully will substantiate that.
John Zimmerman
Coos Bay