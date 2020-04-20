I am a Coos County resident, Vietnam veteran and spent 28 years in Curry and Coos County Law Enforcement with the Oregon State Police and am a strong supporter of labor unions.
I have sadly witnessed the economic decline of our rural communities since the late 1970s. The industries that fueled a major portion of our tax base and provided thousands of family wage jobs have all but disappeared. Social problems brought by 40 years of poverty abound. Education and job training for jobs that don’t exist in rural Oregon have cost tens of millions of dollars.
The current I-5 super majority in Salem either has no clue of the plight of rural Oregonians or just don’t care. Some responsibility for this rests with “We the People” for sending elected representatives that have allowed themselves to be badgered into going along or have turned their backs in exchange for a few bones tossed back to our communities.
I am endorsing Boomer Wright for State Representative. A Different Politician.
Tom Benz
North Bend
