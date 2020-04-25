The residents and businesses of Coos County have done an excellent job overall of safe practices regarding the Covid-19 virus. It is unfortunate after all the sacrifices we have made, the incompetence of leadership within the State Government; specifically leadership within the Department of Corrections; has led to the virus coming into our County.
I realize it was likely a matter of time, and that it is possible asymptomatic people may already be carrying the virus in the County. But for the State of Oregon to not practice what they have been preaching to us is disturbing. Specifically asking us not to travel unnecessarily. However, for some unjustifiable reason, they decide to transport a couple dozen inmates from the valley into our local state prison (Shutter Creek) during this epidemic. I understand they need to move inmates around due to release and incarceration, but to do it without first testing or and quarantine for a couple weeks prior to sending them to a County with no known positive Covid-19 cases is nothing but irresponsible.
Personally, I believe whoever at the leadership level is responsible, should be relieved of their position. Anyone with common sense knows the risk inmates pose with the spread of the disease. It will most likely continue to spread throughout the inmate population (which will suffer greatly) as well as the staff. From the staff it will go into our community if it has not already. I appreciate they have stopped bringing inmates into the Shutter Creek facility but it is really too late....the damage has been done.
Normally I try to come up with a solution to a problem; but in this case I can only think a change of leadership is in order, most likely someone in Salem at the top in corrections. The local Shutter Creek leadership would normally be taking orders from the leadership in Salem and therefore likely not complicit in the incompetence leading up to this very unfortunate situation.
Galen Lee
North Bend
