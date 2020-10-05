We want someone to represent us in Salem who has a strong record of getting along with others — someone who will not think it is OK to walk out of the state capitol to avoid casting a vote when the going gets tough. In the race for House District 9 that person is Cal Mukumoto.
Cal is a calm and deliberative person, always a listener to the concerns of others. His many years in working for businesses and Tribal groups, and his appointments to state agencies, such as the Board of Forestry and the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission, have shown us that we can depend on him to bring decency and fairness to his work as a legislator.
Cal has worked for groups and industries that support our coastal and rural communities, from wood products, to technology and tourism. Anyone who has worked on a committee of any kind knows about the qualities of reliability and teamwork required of a state legislator. The most difficult part of the job is to balance personal values with those of District constituents and all Oregonians. Cal Mukumoto can do this — he has earned my vote.
Hans Radtke
Yachats
