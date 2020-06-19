I just learned a bit of Coos County history, an incident that occurred 118 years ago. It involves Alonzo Tucker, a black man residing in Coos County, falsely accused of assaulting a white woman. Mr. Tucker was immediately arrested and jailed for this alleged crime. But it wasn’t enough to satisfy the angry mob of racist coal miners determined to deliver some “southern style” justice to a black man. Alonzo Tucker somehow managed to escape from the jail before that mob arrived there to abduct him. Long story short, they caught up with him the next day and shot him to death, before hanging his body from the South Marshfield Bridge… all for a crime he didn’t commit. Although not a single perpetrator covered his face, no one was ever identified from photos or convicted for the murder of this innocent man.
Fast-forward to 2020 and Coos Bay has on display a statue of Louise Simpson, the leader of that racist mob, along with a historical site honoring Pat Hennessy, the man who shot Alonzo. Our city manager’s rationale for not memorializing Alonzo Tucker is that it would “hurt the city’s image”. Wow. Members of this community have offered to pay half the cost of a statue memorializing Alonzo Tucker, yet still the city refuses.
I am outraged the knuckle-dragging thugs who massacred this innocent man are immortalized in Coos County while no memorial exists for their victim. Does this not hurt the “city’s image”? It does not reflect well on the sociopolitical environment of Coos County, refusing to erect a statue for the victim of a lynch mob while thus memorializing and honoring that mob’s ringleaders. What a slap in the face to every person of color in this community! Likewise, it insults every white person here who yearns for a more inclusive, just society for us all. Given how race-based vigilante violence has prevailed to this day, throughout the country, as evidenced by video after video posted online, it seems fitting that we come to terms with our own local history of white vigilante terrorism. Refusing to do so is cowardly and irresponsible, for history that is not learned or acknowledged is destined to repeat itself.
