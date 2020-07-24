Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Some wear a mask to protect themselves.

Some believe wearing a mask takes away their freedom.

Some wear a mask to protect others.

Most find wearing a mask uncomfortable; I know I do.

When the person with COVID-19 is your child, sister, brother, mother, father, friend, you find your reason shifts. It takes on an urgency of the heart.

Americans now have more than 140,000 reasons to wear a mask.

To call this pandemic a hoax is to call their deaths a hoax.

The coronavirus is a doorstep away from all of us.

What’s the reason for your decision?

Sue Powrie

Myrtle Point

