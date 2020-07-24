Some wear a mask to protect themselves.
Some believe wearing a mask takes away their freedom.
Some wear a mask to protect others.
Most find wearing a mask uncomfortable; I know I do.
When the person with COVID-19 is your child, sister, brother, mother, father, friend, you find your reason shifts. It takes on an urgency of the heart.
Americans now have more than 140,000 reasons to wear a mask.
To call this pandemic a hoax is to call their deaths a hoax.
The coronavirus is a doorstep away from all of us.
What’s the reason for your decision?
Sue Powrie
Myrtle Point
