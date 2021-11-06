Respected Commissioners and ODFW,
After I wrote my last letter, I was troubled by the sharp decrease in adult spawning on the Coquille River. I decided to take a closer look at the numbers to try and understand the impact that the low spawning numbers will have on the future of the Coquille River. I was wondering if the adult spawning was adequate and even possible for a natural recovery of the fall chinook. The largest run of returning adults for the Coquille River was in 2010 with 32,318 chinook spawning. If half of these were females averaging of 4,500 eggs per female, there would be 72,715,500 eggs in the gravel. That results in 3,635,775 unfed fry that came out of the gravel using ODFW’s estimate of 95% gravel mortality. In 2011, the adult numbers spawning were 16,745. In 2012, the number was 9,300 and in 2013, it was 5,836. These numbers are well above the 2,300 fish of ODFW’s conservation threshold.
From 2004 to 2015, there was a yearly average of 10,286 fish returning to the Coquille as adults.
The offspring of the 2010 brood year returned in 2014. The estimated return in 2014 was 10,418 spawning adults. Using the same ratio as in 2010, there were 23,440,500 eggs in the gravel with 95% mortality yielding 1,172,025 unfed fry leaving the gravel.
The catastrophic demise happened in the outmigration of the 2014 offspring when only 514 adults of the expected average of 10,000 returned in 2018, which is less than 5% of what returned in the 2014 brood year. If we go to the next year, the 2015 brood year had 12,409 returning adults. Four years later in 2019, the estimated adult return was 275 adults instead of the 10,000 average adult return. The smallmouth bass and the striped bass decimated the entire population during the out migration. In 2016, the number of adults spawning was 5,048. Four years later in 2020, the returning adults were 794. Since the river is not producing more juveniles than the bass are eating, the river is in a state of extinction.
If we use the ratio from the brood years to the returning adults four years later, it is evident the river will never have a chinook run again without intervention. As an example, the 2017 brood year had 4,693 adults return. Using the 15% ratio, we could expect 703 fish to return this fall. From the 2018 brood year of 514 adults, we can expect 77 fish returning next fall and from the 2019 brood year of 275 adults, we can expect 41 fish to return in 2023. In the 2020 brood year of 794 adults returning, we can expect 119 fish to return. The smallmouth bass and the striped bass are accustomed to eating up to 1,000,000 salmon juveniles on their outmigration. Since the river is only producing 30,000-80,000 fry, it is quite evident that the fry will not make it past the bass to the ocean.
This has all been shared to bring home the point that the river has been at or near extinction since the outmigration of the 2014 brood year. The ODFW has said it won’t implement a conservation recovery plan until the river has had four years of failure. We are now in our seventh year of catastrophic failure and the river cannot produce enough juveniles to overcome the predation of the smallmouth and the stripers.
The river has nearly 160 miles of spawning habitat. Having less than 800 salmon using it is a travesty.
One of the most remarkable things about the salmon is that of the 4,500 eggs on average that each female lays in the gravel, some of her offspring will return as 2 year old “jacks,” some as 3 year old adults, some as 4 year old adults, and some even return as 5 year old adults. The Coquille River was known for its 40-pound, 5-year-old beauties. This is nature’s way of preserving a run during natural disasters, but the disaster on the Coquille is not natural and will not be overcome in our lifetime. The sad reality behind this fact is we have lost our genetic resource. Eight years of failure and it’s over.
In my previous letter, I suggested that ODFW use excess eggs from the Coos River to jump start the Coquille. I was wrong to think that 500,000 full term juveniles would be adequate to restock the Coquille River. Using the data recently given to me by ODFW, even if there were 10,000 adult Coos River fish returning from the 500,000 stocking program in the Coquille, their offspring would not survive the existing predation to get to the ocean. The 10,000 returning adults would produce a very good salmon fishery and give the local economy a large boost.
Until the predation load is eliminated, the Coquille will never have a viable sport fishery without a hatchery involvement and commitment to yearly releases of full term juveniles.
Respectfully,
Rick Howard
Rick Howard Guide Service
P.O. Box 1230
Bandon, OR 97411
