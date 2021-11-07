On November 9, the North Bend Council decides the future of disc golf in Ferry Road Park. Mayor Engelke believes this decision need not wait on approval of the new Parks Master Plan next March, though this was the reason given in June for deferral of a picnic area proposal well supported by the current plan.
Favoring a special interest group is a violation of Council Rule #19. Under Mayor Wetherell, the topic was kept off the agenda when, during the April 9, 2019 ‘Council Committee Reports,’ Superintendent Owen asked for consensus to work with the disc golf club on a course around Ferry Road Park’s perimeter; Council agreed. The club solicited donations for equipment; the city issued receipts. Now, a club spokeswoman and Parks Committee member objects to course layout changes as possibly illegal, not being the layout shown to donors. Council wasn’t shown any course layout in April 2019.
Then there’s the January 2021 pilot project by City Administrator Milliron, manipulation of the October 2020 Parks Committee vote where a 2-2 failure became a 2-0 approval promoted to council, and Mayor Engelke’s failure to fill a committee vacancy open since March, though applications were received in April.
A 400-signature petition opposes fairways on the eastern half. Fairways cross the bicycle path twice. The city’s not liable for injuries. Turf erosion, damaged trees and trampled vegetation are visible. Ferry Road Park has space for a limited beginner course; for nine fairways added to nine in Winsor Park to reach the 18 required for tournaments, a better location is needed.
No major change should ever be buried in ‘Council Committee Reports,’ Any major change should wait on the new Parks Master Plan.
Council Rule 19 on Ethics (2016 Ordinance #2001)
DUTIES AND PRIVILEGES OF MEMBERS
”Councilors shall conduct themselves so as to bring credit upon the City as a whole, and to set an example of good ethical conduct for all citizens of the community. Councilors shall constantly bear in mind these responsibilities to the entire electorate, and refrain from actions benefitting any individual or special interest group at the expense of the City as a whole…..”
Susanna Noordhoff
North Bend
