After reading the guest opinion in Tuesday’s paper by Thomas L. Knapp, I could only conclude that he never read what the Georgia SB 202 actually says. He probably gets all of his information from the so-called mainstream media that seems to consistently put the Democrat spin on everything.
The change is found under Section 33 (which deals with illegally buying votes) part A lines 1813 through 1815 and it reads “person distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink to an elector.” In other words, it expands on the issue of buying votes and says “drink” not just water.
In lines 1827 through 1829 it says that this section does not prohibit a poll officer “from making available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in line to vote”. So, this whole narrative about denying voters the ability to get a drink of water while waiting in line to vote is a lie.
Keith Comstock
Myrtle Point
