The flow in the stream from Siltcoos to the ocean began moving back into the lake October 25. At first, fishermen attributed this to storm surge. When the backward flow continued after the storm, a walk down the beach revealed that the recent storms have completely blocked the stream and until some sand is removed, the outlet has become only an extension of the lake.
The seals and sea lions that normally gather at the entrance are also absent, indicating the Coho are in search of another stream. In 1930, the Siltcoos Outlet was sanded in and the Siuslaw River had a strong late run of Coho. Those who fish in the outlet know how difficult the Siltcoos Coho's short journey to spawn can be.
The dam on the outlet does have a fish ladder, and all of the "experts" insist that it works. It may let salmon pass, but it certainly does not work well. Ask someone who fishes the outlet or watch the outlet below the dam and see the great schools of salmon that swim back and forth when the dam is closed and it is obvious the outlet has a blockage in the middle also.
Some days nearly half of the salmon caught in the outlet have teeth marks on their sides. When the dam is suddenly closed, many Coho become confused and turn red before they even reach the lake. November 4 thru 7, there will be four tides over eight feet. Fish and game may wait to see if these high tides remove the obstruction, but the salmon can't wait. The bulk of the run arrives here during the first two weeks of November and they must find a place to spawn.
We need to protect this fragile salmon run. We need to clear a channel thru the sands immediately, and we need to remove or open the blockage in the middle at least through November of each year.
David Brainard
Florence
