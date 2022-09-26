We write to request you and your audits division perform an urgent performance audit of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). While we wish we could say only recent events have led us to make this request, the truth is much more tragic.
DEQ has long lacked accountability and is frankly a broken agency. These problems have not only persisted but grown worse. The majority party in the Oregon Legislature, the Governor, and multiple agency heads who should be holding DEQ to account have instead aggressively expanded the size, scope, and powers of this unaccountable agency.
It appears DEQ is also significantly overdue for an audit. The agency has undergone only one significant performance audit during the past decade that we could find:
• Air Quality Permitting Process Audit (2018)
No doubt you are aware that earlier this week the director of the agency abruptly resigned. The agency appears poised to perform a national search for a new director without the input of a new governor who will take office in four short months. Last week, the agency continued to move forward with a rule that would ultimately ban the sale of gas-powered cars used by millions of Oregonians. Business leaders report to us that despite the 2018 audit, the Air Quality Permitting Program remains a complete mess.
Please perform a thorough audit of this agency before it can do any more damage to the environment, Oregonians, and their businesses.
Senator Tim Knopp, Republican Leader
Senator Dallas Heard, District 1
Senator Dick Anderson, District 5
Senator Fred Girod, District 9
Senator Brian Boquist, District 12 - IPO
Senator Kim Thatcher, District 13
Senator Bill Kennemer, District 20
Senator Dennis Linthicum, District 28
Senator Bill Hansell, District 29
Senator Lynn Findley, District 30
