As I sat down to write this, my former home state Texas announced it was lifting mask mandates statewide and allowing all businesses to open at 100 percent capacity.
I don’t know whether the state will allow cities and counties to enforce stricter standards, but if history is an indicator, that answer is no.
So, Texas joins a few other states, notably South Dakota and Florida that require no standards when it comes to battling COVID-19.
This week marked one year from when COVID became a problem and we all began experiencing mandates. I remember the time in Texas clearly. My children were on spring break when we were told the break was going to be extended by a week. That extension never ended last year, and for many it still hasn’t ended.
Today, I took one of my children to school here in Coos Bay for the first time. March 2 will be Tyler’s first day in class in close to a year.
The question we all have asked is whether the government mandates have been worth it? And to be honest, I don’t know the answer. I’m not an anti-masker or anything like that. In fact, I’m wearing a mask now like I do every day. I wear it for me, for others and, to be honest, just to show a level of respect to other people.
But does it make a difference? From my research, the answer is yes. But the difference isn’t overwhelming.
South Dakota is the only state that never had a mask mandate and never closed a single business. Since COVID began a year ago, South Dakota has reported 113,000 COVID cases and 1,888 deaths. Oregon, with fairly strict mandates, has recorded 156,000 cases and 2,222 deaths.
Now Oregon is bigger, substantially bigger. Oregon is almost four times bigger than South Dakota yet has not even twice the cases or deaths. So, did the mandates help save lives? Very likely. Was it worth it? Only time will tell, to be honest.
There is a nationwide move to lift some of the strictest mandates. It’s been a year, and people are frankly tired of COVID, tired of being told what to do and tired and not being able to live how they like.
And the lawmakers are hearing it and adjusting accordingly. Just today, restaurants in New York City were allowed to open to in-door dining for the first time in what probably feels like forever. Parts of California are open, as well.
Vaccines play a role in that, but mostly it’s just time. Back to my original question – do mandates work?
Based on what I can research, it’s still a yes. But I think masks play a smaller role than other measures. Social distancing and washing hands play a bigger role, in my view. But the only thing that really works is staying home, avoiding crowds and limiting how much time you spend with people outside your home. Those strategies do make a difference, a big difference.
Across Oregon, many counties have made strides and begun to reopen. In Coos County, we are nowhere close. I can’t really tell you why, but the virus is showing no signs of slowing here. Actually, today was a good day with only four new cases. There were several days over 20 last week. So maybe today is the turning point. Maybe today is the day we actually begin to see COVID come under control in Coos County.
I don’t know the answer. To be honest, I’m not sure anyone does. Short of getting large numbers of people vaccinated, COVID likely won’t stop. There will be waves of ups and downs, but stopping this thing seems impossible in a land of the free.
I hope today is a turning point here. I know we would all love to walk down the street and talk to strangers. I would love to see someone smile at a store. Basic human interaction is what I miss most. During COVID, rather than talk, we tend to walk away from strangers. I’m ready for that to change.
Until it does, I will do my best to follow the rules. I will wear a mask, I will try to socially distance, and I will wash my hands. It’s all I can do.
