Did you ever wonder where the colors of Christmas originated? Red and green, silver and gold, white and blue? There are a lot of legends and stories dating back to ancient times. Here are some of them:
An early legend concerning the colors silver and gold tells about a woodcutter who stopped his work one day to care for and feed a small, hungry child. The next morning the child appears to the woodcutter and his wife and is none other than the Christ child. The child breaks a branch from a nearby fir tree and tells the couple that the branch will become a tree that will bear fruit at Christmas time. As foretold the branch becomes a tree full of apples of gold and nuts of silver, signifying the warmth and light that will reappear once winter is over and spring begins, becoming some of the eventual ornaments of Christmas.
On another note plants like holly, ivy and evergreens have been used for thousands of years to brighten homes during the cold and wet days and nights of winter, reminding people that spring would come and winter wouldn’t last forever. It is recorded that the ancient Egyptians brought palm fronds to their mid-winter festivals to brighten things up, and also into their homes.
In many parts of Europe during the middle ages plays called “Paradise Plays” were performed on Christmas Eve as well as other times. They told bible stories to people who couldn’t read. The “Paradise Tree” portrayed in the Garden of Eden was usually a pine tree with red apples tied to it. Nowadays the most common use of green at Christmas are Christmas trees and wreaths.
Red is not only the color of most apples, but also of holly berries, said to represent the blood of Jesus when he died on the cross.
Red is also the color of Catholic Bishop’s robes. These would have been worn by St. Nicholas, which has also become the color of our modern day Santa Claus’ clothes. The story has it that when St. Nicholas’ parents died they left him great wealth, which God requested he use for the benefit of those less fortunate, and so he used his inheritance to help the needy, sick and the suffering. He became known throughout the land for his generosity and love of children among other things. Now, in modern times, these attributes have been bestowed upon Santa Claus, sometimes called “St. Nick” for what should be obvious reasons.
White paper wafers were sometimes used to decorate Paradise trees. The wafers represented the bread eaten during Christion Communion, or Mass, when Christians remember Jesus died for them. Also, white is used by many churches as the color of Christmas, when the altar is covered with a white cloth.
The color blue is often associated with Mary, the mother of Jesus. In Medieval times blue dye and paint was more expensive than gold! Because of that blue was generally worn only by rich people, royal families and very important people. So it came to be that Mary has often been painted wearing blue to show how important she was.
Gary Carter is an author who lives in Port Orford. Learn about him at garycarterbooksherbs.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In