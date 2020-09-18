Safer As One is a coalition of sub-communities focused on self-representation, self-determination and mutual aid in Coos County. Safer As One has conducted and generated the below interviews and article. The following information was received from two United States veterans who are citizens of Coos County, Oregon and members of Safer As One.
Patriotism and nationalism are terms popular in today's political climate and are often used interchangeably. While these terms do have similar foundations they are not exactly interchangeable.
“There's a lot I could say about it. We teach both in the military. We honor veterans both for extreme personal sacrifice for the benefit of others and for extreme violence against others for the benefit of the nation. There is room for both ideologies to exist side by side and often to their mutual benefit, which may be why we see so many veterans and military among white nationalist groups," explains veteran A.
During discussion with veteran B, we took time to really dive into the differences between these words, starting with patriotism. He starts the discussion by looking at the word itself. Veteran B expresses that the root of the word stems from “father” and “devotion," giving it its inherent connection to people. Our veteran further explains that patriotism is a much older word than nationalism and has a historically positive connotation. He explains that patriotism is a defensive word, one that ties people together. Veteran B elaborates on how the effects of WWII resulted in many patriotic acts such as raising money for the war. He stated that keeping in mind that patriotism, in the form of war, while it unites us, is a double-edged sword because there are many negatives that come with war. Veteran A’s following statement supports this “double-egde sword” expression:
“In my interpretation, patriotism involves protection, love, and the promotion of the welfare of our country .... Patriots love their country, will sacrifice and serve their country, if needed will kill to protect their country.” Veteran B also expanded on some current forms of patriotism, such as the frontline medical workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Another example of patriotism can be found in Karly, Coos County’s own 8-year-old who organized a fundraiser to give Pop-Tarts to the local homeless as her birthday present. Veteran B pointed out that Karly’s act was patriotic as she serves others with compassion and empathy.
So how is nationalism different from patriotism? To start us off, veteran A states that, “Nationalism does also (involve protection, love and the promotion of the welfare of our country) but often at the expense of others .... Nationalist(s) will also do all of these things, but also often have little care for the welfare of other countries.” Veteran B expands upon this regarding the form of isolationism present in the slogan “Make America Great Again” which shows disdain for other countries. Veteran B contrasts the defensive nature of patriotism with the aggressive nature of nationalism. He contrasts the inherent connection to people (patriotism) with the inherent connection to government or the nation (nationalism).
Expanding on our current vocabulary, veteran B talks about how extreme patriotism can evolve into nationalism or jingoism (aggression-based foreign policy), and extreme nationalism/jingoism can further evolve into facism. This extreme nationalist state can generate the exclusionary devotion to one's country, as previously mentioned, at the expense of those who are different. It can blind people with a misleading message eventually, and unfortunately, causing nationalists to blindly believe the lie. Veteran B also explains that there are many forms of nationalism that can be seen in aspects involving ethnicity, religion and culture, going to different extremes such as civil or revolutionary conflicts. He tells how these topics are usually framed, to the detriment of all involved, in the form of winners or losers: the idea that you are either with “us” or against “us” (i.e. “us” vs “them”).
When asked for a personal experience or example of patriotism and nationalism, veteran A exclaimed, “Many of us joined the Marines after 9/11. I would say that was a patriotic act. It was not uncommon, during my service in Iraq, to hear people say, ‘we should just nuke Iraq.’ I would call that nationalist …." While many people think nationalism and patriotism are one and the same, they become different quite quickly. Nationalism is nation and government oriented while patriotism is oriented towards the people that make up this country.
(You can contact Safer As One at saferasone@gmail.com or check us out on our Facebook page.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In