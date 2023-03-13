Dr. Charles Hurbis

Where things become almost comical is drug pricing. New drugs are introduced with nosebleed level prices, while old drugs are often relabeled, re-dosed and then remarketed with hugely inflated prices.  Drug companies price drugs at, “whatever the market will bear” levels.  Medications at times have their prices change exponentially.  I’ll use examples from within my medical specialty.  

Bear in mind here that during these pricing follies the supplied product never changes.  A standard neomycin/polymyxin ear drop perhaps 20 years ago sold for maybe $20 per bottle.  There is nothing fancy here.  It is effective but contains a combination of very old medications.  Due to an unfavorable study on this medication a few years back prices dropped to $6 whereas the “safer” competing drop was suddenly over $100.  When the next study arrived showing the replacement drops to be even more dangerous, the price of original drops suddenly jumped to over $100 per bottle.  Another example would be nasal steroid sprays.  Medications such as Flonase and Nasacort would average $120 per bottle until many went over the counter.  



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your Spring Break plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments