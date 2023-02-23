Our military heroes recently got some much-welcomed news from the Veterans Administration: Emergency mental health care is now entirely free for veterans facing suicidal thoughts.

 Now, veterans can seek emergency mental health treatment at any healthcare facility free of charge, even if they are not enrolled in the VA system.



