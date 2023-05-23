Aron Solomon

Energizer Holdings and Walmart are being sued in three proposed class actions for conspiring to raise the prices of disposable batteries.

As Reuters reported, the lawsuits, filed in San Francisco in the U.S. District Court,  accuse the companies of violating federal and state antitrust laws and various state consumer protection laws. The plaintiffs seek unspecified compensatory and triple damages and injunctions to block Energizer from tying battery sales to pricing and require Energizer and Walmart to “dissipate” the effects of their conduct.

