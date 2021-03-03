Once again, we on the coast have had to deal with actions by a governor who continues to negatively impact our lives and economy. This is a story we on the coast find all too familiar. Her heart-wrenching effort to circumvent natural resource, small business and tourism jobs has been devastating. It appears our governor wants to turn the coast into a state park instead of a thriving community and robust economy where good people work and live.
The Shutter Creek closure by Governor Brown during an economic disaster and medical crisis is heartless. Families will be pulled apart as some employees are transferred to faraway facilities while their families must remain here to try and sell their homes or remain separated indefinitely. The psychological disruption to children uprooted from their homes and schools in the midst of a COVID crisis and forced to move where they must relocate is cruel. The loss of approximately $6 million in revenue annually for Lakeside, Coos Bay/North Bend, Reedsport, and the broader communities of Coos and Douglas counties will further harm local businesses, many of whom are already on the verge of closure due to orders from the governor.
The employees of Shutter Creek provide crucial services and programs that provide job skills and education to the inmates returning to society. Community enhancing services such as training for service dogs, firefighting support, help for the aged, impaired and disabled with home repairs and maintenance will cease. At a time when we all need extra help and support, jobs and hope will be rudely and unnecessarily taken away.
The unsubstantiated excuse for this callous closure is that capital improvements and maintenance are becoming exceedingly expensive at Shutter Creek. All the while, our governor continues to create new and expensive bureaucracies like Cap and Trade. She continues to push an agenda without the consent of the people. It has become apparent that our governor cares more for an agenda than the Oregonians she swore to protect and support.
Along with the hard-working, dedicated people of the families of Shutter Creek and the surrounding communities, I am appalled and furious at the lack of compassion, sympathy and outright heartlessness of our governor. If you feel as I do, that we have had enough of this lack of empathy from our governor for the good people of Shutter Creek, Warner Creek, the Oregon Coast and all Oregonians, flood her office with letters, emails and phone calls. Keep it up.
Shutter Creek is not her correctional facility, it is our correctional facility. The $6 million is not her money, it is our money. The coast is not her coast, but our coast. This is our Oregon, not just her Oregon. Let's remind her of that. God bless the men, women and families of Shutter Creek. They deserve better!
To contact Governor Brown, visit oregon.gov/gov/Pages/contact.asp or call (503) 378-4582.
Representative Boomer Wright, District 9
503-986-1409
