Drugs in our community are a problem, not a small problem, but a big problem. There is so much frustration in our community surrounding the drug crisis. And it is a crisis; people in our community are dying from drug overdoses at an alarming rate. Where once we dealt primarily with methamphetamines, fentanyl is prevalent in almost every drug investigation we partake in today. We often get asked at the Coos County Sheriff’s Office: What are you doing about it?

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is the parent agency of the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team (SCINT). The team is directed by a Detective Sergeant from the Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies participate in specified operations in their communities. Our Detective Sergeant works tirelessly to look for the drug dealers in the community and build cases against them. However, as time passes, case law or legislation removes more of our tools. Measure 110 limits our ability to investigate these types of crimes. Measure 110 decriminalized possession of controlled substances. Small amounts of drugs such as cocaine and heroin, which equate to several drug doses, are considered a “user” amount. Many would correctly point out that Measure 110 focuses on the users, not the dealers. What those people lack an understanding of is how a drug case used to be typically built. Measure 110 decriminalized drugs to a class E violation, a $99 fine. To put this into perspective, if a person is driving 70 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone, the fine is $165.00 should that person be cited.

