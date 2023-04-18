Oregon's capitol building

Oregon's Capitol Building

 Courtesy

Thanks to a decade of failed policy and never-ending tax increases passed by Oregon Democrats, Tax Day has become more and more daunting for Oregonians.

With this in mind, Senate Republicans attempted to withdraw seven pieces of legislation from committee that would help relieve Oregonians saddled with inflationary costs and tax burdens. Even as we pay among the largest share of taxes of any state in the nation, Senate Democrats refused to consider the entire ‘Affordability’ Package.

