Thanks to a decade of failed policy and never-ending tax increases passed by Oregon Democrats, Tax Day has become more and more daunting for Oregonians.
With this in mind, Senate Republicans attempted to withdraw seven pieces of legislation from committee that would help relieve Oregonians saddled with inflationary costs and tax burdens. Even as we pay among the largest share of taxes of any state in the nation, Senate Democrats refused to consider the entire ‘Affordability’ Package.
“As elected leaders, it’s critical that we are good stewards of taxpayer dollars and that we show our constituents the value of the strategic investments we make,” said Deputy Leader Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer), who moved to withdraw from committee SB 990, a measure returning the Kicker in the form of a check instead of a credit.
“For decades, the majority party has failed to make Oregon more affordable for working families. In fact, they’ve done the opposite,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend), who moved to withdraw from committee SJM 1, a measure urging Congress to adopt a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“Today, because of partisan politics, this body failed to make a meaningful difference in the pocketbooks of Oregonians when we had the chance,” said Deputy Leader Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City), who moved to withdraw from committee SB 446, a measure establishing a refundable income tax credit of $1,000 per qualifying child.
“Democrats have turned the Senate into a legislative graveyard where good bills go to die,” added Knopp. “It is said that the only two things we are guaranteed in life are death and taxes. It turns out, this is also true of the Democrat-controlled Senate.”
Today, Oregon (and Massachusetts) residents will pay the largest share of their income in taxes. Oregon consistently lands in the top 5 most expensive states to live in, and top 5 most expensive states to retire in.
Meanwhile, Oregon has experienced one of the nation’s largest increases in homelessness and a major housing affordability crisis. Performance in Oregon schools continues to plummet despite record spending. Oregon ranks worst in nation for prevalence of mental illness and access to care. The drug overdose death rate is among the highest in the nation and the crime rate lands in the top 10.
The complete ‘Affordability’ Package Senate Democrats rejected can be found here.
