Our new Ticket Sales Launch Page is up and running. Check us out at COOS-COUNTY-FAIR.NWDS.MEDIA Tickets for Admission, Parking, Unlimited Ride Bracelets and Concerts are available online now.
ALL PRE-SALE TICKETS are being SOLD ONLINE ONLY, don't worry though, CASH SALES will be available in person at the ticket booths during Fair week!
Get 10% off all online Ticket Purchases until July 10.
Our concert lineup has officially been released. Friday night will feature Billy Dean and Wade Hayes. Saturday night welcomes Lonestar. Gates open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. As a bonus this year, you receive free fair admission with the purchase of your concert tickets. So get your tickets today before they are all gone.
The rodeo will begin one hour earlier than in the past so that concert goers can get to their seats before 9 p.m. New this year at the rodeo will be bronc riding and wild cow milking, and of course the bull riding, barrel racing and steer roping will continue to bring in the crowds along with the pig scramble.
Tuesday is free entry day at the fair for all to view the exhibits. The carnival rides will open on Wednesday.
This year’s updates to the Main Arena are in progress and will be completed just in time for Fair 2023. The new bleachers have arrived and are being installed, these will provide seating for up to 700 more people. As soon as the ground dries out a bit more we will be able to install the new bucking chutes and new light poles. Improvements going on at the Morrow Arena consist of new bleachers and new panels around the entire arena. And as a huge bonus, we have a very generous donor and grant money that will fund new roofs on the two 4H barns.
There are a lot of projects and maintenance to be worked on before fair time. Painting, weed eating, mowing and working up the planter boxes and rose garden. Volunteers are always needed. You can call the fair office for more information 541-396-2200.
We also have several paid positions for the season that we need good quality workers for, so if you are up for a little summer fun at the fair, please give us a call today.
There are several other major projects we hope to work on in the future: a roof for the museum, a ceiling in the Clarno building, a food pavilion and covering the Main Arena for year round use. If you are interested in donating to any of these projects, please contact Gary Haga at 541-294-0371.
Looking forward to seeing you all at the 2023 Coos County Fair & Rodeo!! July 25-29.
