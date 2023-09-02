State Rep. Gomberg

State Rep. Gomberg addresses the audience.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

Last week I detailed federal investments in climate and our coastal waters. But of course, the State of Oregon is doing our part as well.

In June, the Oregon Legislature passed a landmark Climate Resilience Budget Framework that not only invests $90 million in climate resilience efforts statewide, but will also be used to begin attracting nearly $1 billion in federal funding.

