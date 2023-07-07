Vaping
Steven Senne

From liberal cities like Boston to conservative cities like Rapid City, South Dakota, big government policies are not popular. Residents of New York rebelled when the big-government policies of lockdowns caused chaos. Americans don’t like the government telling them what they can and cannot do.

One reason is the government has tormented them with mandates and shutdowns that have ruined many lives. After the aggressive government push for universal vaccination and masking during the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans learned that government power can be flexed in an unprecedented way that forces people to change behaviors.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you believe the increases in the minimum wage in Oregon are fair and just?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments