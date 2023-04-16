Some of the most prominent 4/20 celebrations happen in California. Hippie Hill, for example, is one of the oldest long-running events.
Legal marijuana is big business in the state. These businesses leverage 4/20 Day as another opportunity to promote the industry and its products, much like alcohol companies and St. Patrick's Day or the holiday season.
There is a significant influence on young people, especially when influencers and celebrities push brands and products. Parents should be aware of this influence and have a constructive conversation with their kids about marijuana.
"Age matters the first time someone uses cannabis. THC has addictive properties that young developing brains are more susceptible to," said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
Parents' short, frequent discussions with their kids about marijuana have a real tangible impact on their choices with the drug. Consider some of the following pointers:
• Parents should talk often and build an open and trusting relationship. Lots of little talks are more effective than one big talk.
• Parents should also make their views and rules about marijuana clear. Discuss beliefs and opinions. Be honest and express a clear message, yet do not lecture or make threats.
• Ask them questions about what they know about marijuana, listen to their opinions, and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.
• Lead by example; what parents do is as important as what they say.
• Provide factual information about the risks and dangers, and be prepared to share personal experiences.
There are reasons to worry with teens because the brain is still developing until age 25. The adverse effects of teen marijuana use can include difficulty thinking and problem-solving, problems with memory or learning, reduced coordination, difficulty maintaining attention, and issues with school and social life.
4/20 is a big commercial event, and prevention efforts with young people go a long way. Now is a good time as any to have that constructive conversation.
Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
