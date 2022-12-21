Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Early in December, Project 21 — an organization that aims to elevate Black conservative and libertarian voices — sent a letter to Twitter owner Elon Musk requesting a meeting to discuss free speech on the embattled social media platform.

This came days after the NAACP, National Urban League and National Action Network requested a meeting of their own to curb what they describe as a rampant rise in White supremacy on Twitter. The claims made by these groups are without merit and most likely motivated by a failure to maintain ideological control over Twitter.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments