We've been placing all sorts of items in curbside recycling bins, assuming that was appropriate because, well, it seems as if they should be recyclable — garden hoses, diapers, pots and pans, plastic bags, wire hangers, clamshell food containers . even bowling balls.
However, such "wishful recycling" continues to undermine the recycling process by gumming up the sorting machines and creating more work for crews, who had to get rid of the items. Meanwhile, some non-recyclables still made it through the recycling stream, ending up in bales of cardboard, paper or sorted plastics.
That contamination no longer is acceptable to the world's largest market for recycling paper and plastics: China.
As of this year, China is rejecting imports of sorted paper and post-consumer plastics that exceed 0.5 percent contamination. That's almost impossible for most countries to meet. Despite Oregonians' passion for recycling, their "wishful recycling" has resulted in a contamination rate that averages from 8 percent to 13 percent, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality.
The DEQ said that with the Chinese market now closed, more than 10,000 tons of comingled materials have wound up in Oregon landfills this year.
That is less than 2 percent of all material collected for recycling. Still, Oregonians have to change their ways.
Jurisdictions that offer curbside recycling are now looking at raising collection fees, because they must pay companies to accept certain recyclables.
Plastic is a prime concern because different plastics must be recycled differently — if there even is a market for them. For example, plastic bags are recyclable, but not in curbside bins because they snarl the sorting machinery.
So what can we do?
. Pay attention to packaging and lifespan when making purchases. Strive to reuse whenever possible, instead of discarding.
. Carry our own containers for water, coffee and other beverages instead of using disposable cups.
. Learn which materials can be recycled at curbside. Instead of assuming something is recyclable, we need to be realistic.
. Remember that some items can be taken to recycling depots that pop up around Eastern Oregon. These include plastic bags, shredded paper and certain metals.
. Make sure all recyclables, whether put on the curb or taken to a depot, are clean. For example, shredded paper taken to a recycling depot should not include shredded plastic credit cards. Neither should food scraps be put in with recycling.
Meanwhile, as individuals and as organizations, we must do all we can to encourage expansion of local, regional and U.S. markets for recycled materials. That means we should purchase more products made with recycled materials, and support corporations who are working to reduce waste.
That is a long-term process but ultimately a better solution than relying on other countries to welcome our garbage with open arms.
— The East Oregonian