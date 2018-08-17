We've never gotten much of a sense that President Donald Trump is particularly interested in Western issues — and it has been known to happen that the president sometimes fires off a tweet without doing much fact-checking beforehand.
So it did not come as a surprise that a recent series of tweets regarding the devastating wildfires in California showed a general lack of understanding of the underlying forces driving these blazes.
But the president wasn't completely off the mark.
As California grappled with wave after wave of fire, Trump picked up his smartphone last week to fire off this tweet: "California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren't allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire spreading!"
A day later, Trump added this tweet: "Governor Jerry Brown must allow the Free Flow of the vast amounts of water coming from the North and foolishly being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Can be used for fires, farming and everything else. Think of California with plenty of Water — Nice! Fast Federal govt. approvals."
Well, first, the president saw the fires as an opportunity to take a poke at California's political leaders, including Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat who's made no secret that he's not a Trump fan.
But, second, Trump appears to be confusing the West's long-running battles over who gets dibs on water and for which purpose (agriculture, recreation, fisheries, and so forth) with access to water for fighting fires.
The fact is, access to water is not an issue in the firefighting efforts in California.
"We have plenty of water" for battling the massive blazes burning in the hills north of San Francisco, said Scott McLean, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The current spate of wildfires is within range of large Northern California lakes and the state's biggest river.
In addition, the wildfires are in the hills, far from the Pacific Ocean and from the man-made storage and distribution system that carries water from California's wetter north to the drier, more populated south.
Trump may be thinking about the water battles in California's Central Valley, where a fight as old as the West is playing out: Farmers (with support from Republican congressmen) are pushing for more water to irrigate fields. But in the case of the Central Valley, we're talking about agricultural fields, not the wooded hillsides that are ablaze in Northern California.
It is true that those hillsides have been shaped by years of drought and land management practices, which have allowed undergrowth to build up to the point at which it fuels increasingly intense and dangerous fires. So Trump is onto something when he calls for clearing trees (and other brush) from our forests.
But his words aren't backed up by his own federal budget proposal: The administration’s budget request for the current fiscal year and the coming one proposed cutting millions of dollars from the federal programs dedicated to tree clearing and other maintenance work — projects that would both improve the health of our federal forests and clear away at least some of the abundant fuel that's driving destructive fires.
In fact, California has made progress on clearing out trees: A state task force has cleared 1.2 million trees since 2016. Unfortunately, that leaves more than 100 million trees that have died in California since 2010.
Obviously, more work remains. So Trump could have said something like this in one of his tweets: "I'm re-evaluating the federal budget to identify resources for states to deal with overgrown forests, big fire threats."
In fact, the president still could say something like that. Then he could back up his words with action.
— Albany Democrat-Herald
We've never gotten much of a sense that President Donald Trump is particularly interested in Western issues — and it has been known to happen that the president sometimes fires off a tweet without doing much fact-checking beforehand.
So it did not come as a surprise that a recent series of tweets regarding the devastating wildfires in California showed a general lack of understanding of the underlying forces driving these blazes.
But the president wasn't completely off the mark.
As California grappled with wave after wave of fire, Trump picked up his smartphone last week to fire off this tweet: "California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren't allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire spreading!"
A day later, Trump added this tweet: "Governor Jerry Brown must allow the Free Flow of the vast amounts of water coming from the North and foolishly being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Can be used for fires, farming and everything else. Think of California with plenty of Water — Nice! Fast Federal govt. approvals."
Well, first, the president saw the fires as an opportunity to take a poke at California's political leaders, including Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat who's made no secret that he's not a Trump fan.
But, second, Trump appears to be confusing the West's long-running battles over who gets dibs on water and for which purpose (agriculture, recreation, fisheries, and so forth) with access to water for fighting fires.
The fact is, access to water is not an issue in the firefighting efforts in California.
"We have plenty of water" for battling the massive blazes burning in the hills north of San Francisco, said Scott McLean, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The current spate of wildfires is within range of large Northern California lakes and the state's biggest river.
In addition, the wildfires are in the hills, far from the Pacific Ocean and from the man-made storage and distribution system that carries water from California's wetter north to the drier, more populated south.
Trump may be thinking about the water battles in California's Central Valley, where a fight as old as the West is playing out: Farmers (with support from Republican congressmen) are pushing for more water to irrigate fields. But in the case of the Central Valley, we're talking about agricultural fields, not the wooded hillsides that are ablaze in Northern California.
It is true that those hillsides have been shaped by years of drought and land management practices, which have allowed undergrowth to build up to the point at which it fuels increasingly intense and dangerous fires. So Trump is onto something when he calls for clearing trees (and other brush) from our forests.
But his words aren't backed up by his own federal budget proposal: The administration’s budget request for the current fiscal year and the coming one proposed cutting millions of dollars from the federal programs dedicated to tree clearing and other maintenance work — projects that would both improve the health of our federal forests and clear away at least some of the abundant fuel that's driving destructive fires.
In fact, California has made progress on clearing out trees: A state task force has cleared 1.2 million trees since 2016. Unfortunately, that leaves more than 100 million trees that have died in California since 2010.
Obviously, more work remains. So Trump could have said something like this in one of his tweets: "I'm re-evaluating the federal budget to identify resources for states to deal with overgrown forests, big fire threats."
In fact, the president still could say something like that. Then he could back up his words with action. (mm)