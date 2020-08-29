If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the words “unprecedented” and “challenging situation” should be nominated for the most overused words of the year. I don’t write that to make light of the, well, unprecedented challenges we’ve faced. In fact, I have been amazed at our resilience to pick ourselves up and keep going in the face of one serious hit after another.
Unfortunately, the hits are likely going to continue to come.
Even as we’re getting a handle on the health crisis, the economic crisis for our state, cities and counties will linger for longer than the height of the pandemic. It’s not just municipal jurisdictions, though. I know from the six years I spent representing the best interests of our community in the drinking water industry that water utilities are struggling right now in the same way that many of our local governments are with diminishing operating funds and few good options. The Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board, on which I sit, suspended disconnections over unpaid bills earlier this year, as did many other water utilities. This was absolutely the right thing to do as it protected access to clean water for hand-washing and bathing for our families to stay healthy even if they were faced with job loss or economic hardship.
Still, we have to recognize that utility and municipal budgets are going to be tighter for a while as we start to recover from the economic toll of the pandemic. I don’t need to tell you that for far too long, rural communities and those along our coast haven’t had the same good fortune as much of the rest of the state in terms of growth and prosperity, and so it stands to reason that an economic downturn is going to hit us harder. We need to take steps to ensure that we are protected in the same ways as larger regions and urban areas.
Understanding that every community is different is why I fought for and led the effort to adopt an emergency resolution through the National Association of Counties to make clear that infrastructure projects are best decided at the local level. Infrastructure projects are likely to be one of the tools used to help pull us out of a downturn, creating jobs while also upgrading important things like drinking water pipes and wastewater systems.
But special interest groups are trying to cut out some of the most important decision-makers by trying to push through state mandates that would dictate what kinds of pipe materials our communities must use in projects. The engineers and utility professionals who work hard designing projects and understanding the specific kinds of materials that should be used in our community are the ones who should decide what materials are best.
With everything else going on, this may not seem like an important fight. I assure you, it is.
As a Coos County Commissioner, I know how important it is to listen to the experience and judgment of the local professionals working on drinking water projects. Pipes vary greatly depending on what they’re made of, and not every pipe is suitable for every climate. We have to take into account whether pipes will be buried under shifting, rocky terrains or softer dirt that could become hard-packed after a big storm. There are dozens of considerations to factor into a decision, including scientific research on pipe resilience, expected service life, and strength and durability. Not just for today, but for decades to come.
I’m glad the National Association of Counties decided to accept the resolution, one of a small number evaluated during a special session to address COVID needs, I sponsored that essentially says that we need to trust the experts to make pipe selections, not special interests. What those groups disguise as “open competition” or “innovative materials” legislation is nothing more than an attempt to deny the opinions of experts so that their favored pipe gets used more often. This is so wrong. Our communities have unique needs, and one of those needs is the autonomy to make our own decisions on what’s best for us.
These special interests have tried to force through this bad legislation in states all across the country since 2014. They have not succeeded a single time. On issues as specific as pipe materials and as broad as our economic recovery, it is critical that we send more leaders to Salem who understand that the experts and residents in their community know what is best and not a bunch of special interest lobbyists trying to tilt the field in their favor.
(Melissa Cribbins is a Coos Country Commissioner. She sits on the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board.)
