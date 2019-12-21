The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas have always been a favorite of mine. As a youngster who grew up in a home that celebrated Christmas, early on in life I developed a fascination with all the lights, music, movies and treats that accompany this most wonderful time of the year.
My partner teases me about listening to Christmas music before December 1 because I’d be blaring "Deck the Halls" and "Here Comes Santa Claus" immediately after Thanksgiving dinner if I had my way. She and I also carve time out each evening from December 1 to December 25 to watch a holiday movie. In the past our streak has fizzled out around December 10, but this year we’ve been on track to make it all the way to Christmas.
As I drive through Coos County in the evening I see many lights and displays. Shore Acres is also a favorite spot to visit year after year. Clearly, the South Coast is celebrating right along with me and it always makes me smile.
This year at The World we’ve decided to take the Christmas Holiday as a full day off. Ordinarily we’ve still produced a print edition on that day. This meant a significant portion of our staff, along with all our delivery contractors, needed to work on the holiday. Last year we printed two papers on Christmas Eve and delivered the December 25 edition one day early. This year we labored over the schedule and came to the decision that our staff deserved the day off too. Finally. So, in a move that may prove controversial, we’re not publishing an edition on December 25. Our website will be updated with breaking news, but beyond that we’re observing the holiday.
If you subscribe to the Umpqua Post you’ll be receiving your print edition on Tuesday, Dec. 24, instead of Christmas Day. We prefer to be one day early instead of one day late. If you subscribe to the Bandon Western World you’ll receive it on Thursday, Dec. 26, as expected. All ads and circulars originally planned for Wednesday’s World have been moved to Tuesday.
We’ll be back to normal with your December 26 edition of The World. We appreciate our readers and their understanding that it’s time the newspaper staff get the holiday as a paid day off like so many of our friends and neighbors do.
Enjoy your holiday, South Coast readers. We’re grateful to celebrate right along with you, and for your continued readership.