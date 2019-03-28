Good news for Walt Avery, there is a free market solution to the burgeoning homeless population in Oregon. I have already approached a county commissioner with my suggestion perhaps Walt can approach the Coos Bay/North Bend mayors.
My experience with a pair of 20 somethings with a baby living in the Coos Bay homeless camp that was raised leads me to suggest: We as a community are responsible enough to keep the students sliding out of the bottom end of Marshfield HS and North Bend HS from ending up in homeless camps learning how drugs work. I had a pair of young parents willing to work and pretty good with their hands. Trouble was I had a hard time finding them to return for more work because of their living conditions.
My suggestion to local political leadership is this. I have a bit of enough land left over to build a small house. Let me build it and the politicians can put young couples in it rent free for two years, and at the end of the two years it returns to me to rent as I see fit, much like what has been suggested for Seattle. Politicians will have to waive some of the code restrictions that are holding this solution up already.
Enough with building huge rehab centers, help our young people who did not succeed so well in high school, and have accidentally started a family. They need jobs too, ya know. People without jobs can't afford housing at the rates Oregon realtors have built for themselves.
John R. Hill
Coos Bay