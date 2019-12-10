As longtime residents and representatives of the Coos Bay and South Coast regions, we were surprised to read a recent op-ed attacking our Congressman, Peter DeFazio, and questioning his efforts to better our coastal and rural economy.
Time and time again, Congressman DeFazio has stood with us and supported our economy and way of life. Because of this, we stand with him.
As Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Congressman DeFazio has used his powerful position in Washington D.C. to support critical projects here at home that would likely otherwise have gone unfunded.
The Port of Coos Bay would not have a rail link supporting our economy if it were not for Congressman DeFazio. When the Wall Street hedge fund owner threatened abandonment of the line, our congressman took action — forcing them instead to sell it to the Port and securing federal funds to aid in the purchase. Over the years since the Port took ownership, DeFazio has secured additional federal dollars to improve operation of the line. These federal investments have had a significant positive impact on coastal businesses, workers, and residents.
DeFazio has consistently secured federal funding to dredge our ports, maintain our harbors, and rebuild our jetties and breakwaters — projects that help our communities and economy thrive by ensuring navigable waterways and keeping our mariners safe. We can also thank him for a new air traffic control tower, terminal building, and a runway extension at our airport in North Bend. Like the marine projects, these improvements make the airport safer and more efficient while boosting the local economy.
In addition to working for vital transportation infrastructure investments, Congressman DeFazio also played a key role in securing a $3 million federal investment to help us develop the new Umpqua Health and Science Technology Building at Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC). This facility will train and graduate more health care professionals to our local community, increasing access to quality care and improving the lives of all coastal residents.
You have free articles remaining.
Our congressman further demonstrates commitment to his community by voting against congressional pay raises and donating any pay raise that Congress approves to support scholarships for worker re-training at Oregon’s Community Colleges, including SWOCC.
Congressman DeFazio consistently delivers for the South Coast and we rely on his leadership in Washington D.C.
This election cycle, Congressman DeFazio is a top target of the D.C.-based National Republican Campaign Committee, which is attacking him from all sides in hopes of taking out the powerful Committee Chairman. He also faces two Democratic primary opponents, one of whom, Doyle Canning, recently wrote an op-ed attacking Congressman DeFazio and declaring that she could better represent our community. We have never met Ms. Canning, but a closer look shows that she moved to Oregon only three years ago, has never held a job in our state, and has only been a registered Democrat since June of this year.
We strongly believe there is no one who can better represent the South Coast and deliver on our unique needs better than our dedicated Congressman DeFazio and we stand with him.
State Sen. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay
State Rep. Caddy McKeown, D-Coos Bay