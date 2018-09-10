In a summer when Oregon residents already have learned many lessons about wildfire, the Columbia River Gorge has one more to offer:
Even after the most devastating fires, the land finds ways to recover.
Don't misunderstand: The area of the gorge that was ablaze a year ago in the Eagle Creek fire isn't the same as it was before a thoughtless teenager tossed a firecracker into tinder-dry brush. In some ways, the fire has permanently altered the landscape.
But, as The Oregonian reported in a thoughtful story over the weekend, the 49,000 acres burned in the fire already are showing signs of rebirth. Ten years from now, much of the burned forest will seem familiar to the hikers who frequented the gorge before the blaze.
The fire raced through a region that is well-loved by Oregon residents, within easy reach of the state's most populated area. Smoke choked the metro area. Ash fell from the sky in Portland. The area's tourism-driven businesses took serious hits.
The fire threatened the historic lodge at Multnomah Falls, which was saved only through the heroic actions of firefighters. The fire did destroy four homes. Interstate 84 was shut down for 10 days. Even navigation on the Columbia River was stopped for two days. A year later, the fire still has yet to be declared extinguished — hot spots continue to pop up, most recently in May.
All in all, it served as an urgent lesson, up close and personal, about the sheer power of wildfire.
And it angered people who were forced to pay attention, possibly for the first time, about that power.
The lessons that will play out over the next decades along the gorge will require long-term attention, but they're just as important to absorb as we move toward a deeper understanding of wildfire.
But if you pay attention now, you can see the first chapters of this story starting to come into focus right on the land itself.
