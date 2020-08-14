Safer As One is a coalition of sub-communities focused on self-representation, self-determination and mutual aid in Coos County. Safer As One has conducted and generated the succeeding interviews and article.
The following is a first-hand experience from an anonymous LGBTQ+ citizen of Coos Bay:
“A real man is someone who takes care of their family, someone who loves and treats their family with respect, and [treats] the people around them with respect, kindness, and stands up for people that need to be stood up for.
“A real man is someone who takes care of their children and loves them, and guides them, and provides for them. And let me tell you, I do all of those things for my children.”
A pronoun is used as a substitute for a proper noun. For example, instead of saying, “Brittany went to the store” you could say, “She went to the store.” In that case, “she” is the pronoun, or substitute for “Brittany.” Other singular pronouns include he/him/his, they/them/theirs, and Xe/Xyr/Xem.
When using they as a singular pronoun, you would still conjugate it using plural words (“they are” instead of “they is”). Here is an example: “They are a student. They wrote that paper themself. Those ideas are theirs. I like them.”
When introducing yourself to someone, offer your own pronouns in addition to your name: “Hello, my name is ____ and my pronouns are _____.” It might sound odd at first, but what it does is set a tone of inclusion and respect for others.
If someone doesn’t offer pronouns, you can either ask them directly, or use a gender-neutral pronoun until an alternative is offered.
Do NOT assume and/or assign/guess a pronoun. Even if it is correct, you are evaluating a person based on their outward appearance and what you assume a person with that pronoun would look like.
The following is a statement from another LGBTQ+ individual of Coos Bay:
“My pronouns are they/them and she/her. I use both, because I am non-binary but I also still have a connection with femininity.
“Non-binary does not automatically mean androgyny, it simply means outside of the binary of strictly male or female.”
At first, it is easy to think that “he” and “she” are the singular forms of a pronoun, and “they” is the plural form of the pronoun. However, that isn't the case.
For example, if your coworker said they had to leave and go pick up their sick kid from school. In this case, you don’t know their gender so you might respond, “I hope they feel better soon.” You are referencing one person with the term “they” and it is perfectly normal. The focus of the sentence should be the health of the child, not their gender.
If you are addressing an individual who prefers the terms they/them, it might feel awkward at first and that is okay. All it takes is practice!
When you address an individual by their pronoun, you are letting them know that you respect them and accept them for who they are. You are creating a space that is inclusive, safe and accepting.
Using a different pronoun is not harmful to you. We Promise!
In fact, using the wrong pronoun can be harmful to the receiver of that pronoun. In studies done by the Trevor Project, “(A)ffirming gender identity [by using the appropriate pronoun] among transgender and nonbinary youth is consistently associated with lower rates of suicide attempts.”
According to The Trevor Project, 40% of their LGBTQ+ respondents have seriously considered suicide in the past year, of which more than half identify as transgender and non-binary.
The set of data from these studies was collected from over 40,000 LGBTQ+ individuals.
The next time you ask someone their pronouns, or offer yours, you could literally be saving someone’s life.
The following is a statement from an LGBTQ+ individual of Coos Bay:
“When asked how does it make you feel when someone uses the wrong pronoun, their response was, ‘It hurts, because that is who I am.’
“And when they were asked how does it make you feel when someone uses the proper pronoun, their response was, ‘At first, it made me feel great, because who I am was being acknowledged, and that’s an empowering moment when somebody does for the first time. . .
“’It gave me happiness that I never had… I feel more sure about myself. I feel confident… I finally feel like me, and okay, and that life is going to be okay.
“’And that should be what matters. Now, after so many years, it feels normal.’”
Our interviewee went on to explain that it does still bother them when the wrong pronoun is used in reference to them.
When practicing pronouns that are unfamiliar to you, you will make mistakes. This is to be expected. And to offer a simple and sincere apology and then correct your pronoun use can be the most constructive thing you can do.
As you practice, it will become easier and mistakes will happen less often.
If you want to learn more about the struggles that LGBTQ+ individuals face, Safer As One suggests Thetrevorproject.org. Likewise, if you are an LGBTQ+ individual, this is a great resource for you.
For our fellow LGBTQ+ Coos County individuals, Safer As One is here to tell you that you are not alone and we are here for you. You can contact Safer As One at saferasone@gmail.com or check us out on our Facebook page.
