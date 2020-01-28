When government agencies deny public records requests from the news media, they often have reasons for keeping the public in the dark. That certainly seems to be true in Douglas County, where current and former county commissioners spent federal money that was supposed to pay for firefighting, wildfire planning and search-and-rescue work on lobbying trips instead.
Some of that travel was to upscale resorts for conferences. Other times, commissioners upgraded airline tickets to premium and first-class seating and paid for pricey restaurant meals, including one $205 tab, submitted for reimbursement without itemized receipts required by county policy.
We know this because reporters for The Oregonian obtained receipts from the county under the state’s public records law. Douglas County officials did not make this easy. The county insisted it needed $2,000 from the newspaper to cover the cost of retrieving the records and reviewing them.
These are receipts for official travel expenses by elected officials ostensibly doing public business.
The newspaper asked that the fees be waived because releasing the documents was in the public interest. The county refused, so the newspaper paid the fee. The county released the records and said the matter was closed. Then, when a reporter began asking questions about some of the spending, the county demanded an additional $700.
The spending in question used $43,000 in federal money given to the county under the Secure Rural Schools program, intended to help struggling timber counties cope with the loss of revenue from logging on federal land. Until 2008, permitted expenses include after-school educational programs. Douglas County previously spent $250,000 of the money on promotional videos advocating renewed federal timber harvests. County officials said at the time this was “educational.” So were trips to Washington, D.C. to lobby for reduced restrictions on federal logging.
When Douglas County residents appeared at a commissioner’s meeting last week and demanded commissioners resign for misspending federal safety net dollars, commissioners disputed the accuracy of The Oregonian’s reporting, claiming they had “gladly answered media inquiries openly and honestly,” but the county did not provide all receipts requested for six months, and did so only after three formal requests and a threatened legal challenge.
The commissioners misstated the spending guidelines for the federal aid and claimed the Forest Service had found the county in compliance with them. That was not true, and in fact two separate federal reports found the money from the program was “at risk for misuse.”
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, who sponsored legislation creating the Secure Rural Schools program in 2000, has introduced legislation to prohibit counties from spending the money on lobbying. That bill was voted out of committee last month. The Senate should pass it quickly.
Meanwhile, Douglas County’s six-month delay in releasing clearly public documents and its demand for exorbitant fees show Oregon’s public disclosure laws still need strengthening.
— Medford Mail Tribune