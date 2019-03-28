Working with the best of the best.
I've spent my life working on pipelines. A lot of training and a lot of experience you can't get anywhere else but just doing the work. For the past 30 years, I've welded on projects all across the country, working in Oklahoma, California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, and Oregon, also being a welding inspector for the past seven years, and in two different states on gas pipelines. I've worked for some of the biggest energy companies in the country, and I can say with confidence that Pembina is among the best of the best.
Unlike some others in the industry, Pembina has a very publicly visible, proven track record of safely constructing major projects. Jordan Cove looks to be no exception. In my interactions with Pembina, they've educated me on their stringent safety code and standards, and have made it certain that their commitment to safety is the rule, extremely clearly. Their commitment to protecting employees, contractors, landowners, communities, and the environment is unlike anything I've seen in my decades of experience.
Every project this big requires contractors — there's just too much work for it to be done only by Pembina employees. That's why they're looking to hire contractors like me and other local Oregonians to get this project done. Hiring contractors helps put money in the pockets of construction workers of all types, who then spend their money on the same things you all do, which is what makes sure the positive economic impact of this project is felt right here first, and all across Oregon.
As a contractor myself, I've heard years of criticisms about contractors being unsafe and undependable. It's garbage. Pembina goes above and beyond to make sure their contractors are the best in the business and with years of experience — the screening they're going to put me through looks to be the most extensive I've seen. Why wouldn't they? It's in their best interest and that makes them a good company to work for. Pembina is committed to safety, and they're making sure everyone on this project is just as committed. I can't wait to start working with them and many of you should want to, too.
Joseph A. Nunes Jr.
Coos Bay