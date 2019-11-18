It will cost you more to register or renew registration on your car or truck beginning Jan. 1, 2020. How much more fees go up will depend upon how fuel efficient your vehicle is, and, for high-mileage ones, the registration option you choose.
Those with electric or hybrid vehicles that get more than 40 miles per gallon of fuel will see the biggest increases. That’s by design. Oregon’s fuel taxes are dedicated to use on roads and highways in the state, and high mileage cars mean less tax dollars for that purpose.
The fees are, in other words, like a usage tax, paid by Oregon drivers for the privilege of using the state’s road system. Those with high-mileage vehicles avoid a chunk of that tax, and thus avoid paying their share of the money it takes to keep roads up to date and in good shape. From that perspective, the higher vehicle registration fees make sense.
At the same time, however, Oregon works to encourage vehicle owners to switch to high-mileage vehicles, which are easier on the environment. It gives rebates to purchasers of electric and some hybrid vehicles, and its goal is to have 50,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2020. As of Oct. 1 there were 27,729.
At first glance, then, it doesn’t make much sense to charge higher fees to those who own the vehicles the state wants us to drive, and the state recognizes that. It created the OReGO program, which charges vehicle owners for the miles they drive and rebates gas taxes paid by those drivers.
When OReGO was getting underway there were privacy concerns about using GPS technology to track mileage. Today, a person signing up may opt for a device that tracks mileage, but not location, or one that does include GPS technology.
Either way, the state is working to make certain that all those who use, and whose vehicles cause wear and tear, on Oregon highways, pay their fair share toward keeping highways in good shape.
— The (Bend) Bulletin