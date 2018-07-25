Yesterday was the opening of the 106th Coos County Fair. As I descended down that familiar hill for the 23rd year, my senses were briefly overwhelmed by the nostalgia of it all. The songs blaring from the loudspeakers may be different, but two decades later the unmistakable sounds, sights and smells of the fair, remain unchanged. I moved to this community in 1996, and my first experience with the fair came with a trash picker and an event staff t-shirt. I worked the fair my first two years, earning enough money during the day, to spend it all in the evenings. As a teenager, this was the only week of the year where Tuesday became Sunday, in the blink of an eye.
As I aged, the purpose of the fair changed. No longer was it about scones, and galley games, and enjoying the warm summer air until the midnight hour. It was about early afternoon trips. It was about pigs, cows, and the petting the horses. It was about kiddie rides, and sno-cones, and spending $200 to win a $10 Pikachu just to see the smile flash across my toddlers face.
This toddler I speak of, is now 17. He is working at the fairgrounds this year, just like I did at his age. I believe this has a lot to do with why this year has had the biggest impact on me. For the first time, I see the 23 years of aging on the faces of familiar friends. I finally have realized the fair is more than rides, food, and fun. It is a marker. A repeating, nearly unchanged measure in life that you can reflect with, and finally see how elusive time can be. My oldest son has become me.
This year there are some minor differences that could also be affecting me. There is no Zipper. No other ride creates as many screams or lost lunches quite like this one. It was one ride that you had to go on, or face endless jokes about being scared. A temporary pardon from being a child came with every pass through. I would like to believe Evil Knievel decided he would be a stuntman while spinning counterclockwise upside down at the top of the rotation at a fair somewhere in Montana. It is also the first time since 2001 that Butler Amusements isn’t the ride vendor. Rainer Amusements based out of Portland, Oregon has taken the reins, and with that there are different logos, different colors, and as mentioned, different rides.
I do get a reprieve, I have children very far apart in age. This gap staves of father time, by keeping me young at heart, and more importantly allows me another pass at the things I rushed through and didn’t appreciate enough the first time around.
I have another son, who is now 4 years old. He is the spitting image of his father, and a 13 year younger clone of his big brother. This Friday and Saturday we will walk him from animal to animal, hearing his excitement as he pets them. Watching him spill his ice cream on his shirt, and laugh in delight as he makes 25 trips through the house of mirrors. This time, I will hold his hand a little tighter, walk a little slower, and cherish the memories just a little longer, knowing that if I blink, even for a moment, that when I open them again my toddler will be wearing an event staff shirt, working the fair much like his brother and father before him.
Thank You Coos County Fair, for the 106 years of memories you have given to generations of families in our community.
R.J. Benner is the general manager of The World