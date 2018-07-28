The saga of former North Bend High School Principal Bill Lucero has become absurd.
Earlier this summer, Lucero decided to fight back fighting back against the North Bend School District and the Oregon Department of Education.
He is not only calling for the initial investigation by the Oregon Department of Education to be put in question, but is also shining a light on the district for using him as a scapegoat.
His attorneys, Roland Iparraguirre and Shannon Rickard, sent a letter to the North Bend School District demanding Lucero’s job back at the high school, as well as damages paid.
Iparraguirre made clear that their focus is on the North Bend School District's treatment of Lucero, along with concern over ODE's investigation.
"We take no issue with the ACLU because they are simply advocating for their client the way advocates are supposed to," he said. "We can't fault an advocate. It was the district, with all the information they had, that decided to sacrifice Mr. Lucero's reputation and profession, and ODE's troubling investigation . . . In our experience, ODE has demonstrated an inability to conduct fair and unbiased investigations."
We feel that Lucero doesn't have a leg to stand on. He is lucky to have a job with any school district, much less the NBSD.
The fact of the matter is that Lucero willfully admitted violating the civil rights of one - possibly more LGBTQ students - in his charge. The victims in this case were humiliated by Lucero and other staff members at NBHS and forced to read the Bible as "punishment." Other staff members ridiculed these students by comparing same-sex marriage to beastiality and, in one case, an another LGBTQ student was told she was "going to hell."
Has Lucero shown any remorse for his actions? Has he apologized to these students and any other victims?
Details of this cases were leaked to The World last May and the school district has tried to downplay what happened. We have heard from some other current and former students, teachers, and other district staff who witnessed or were subjected some kind kind of mistreatment at North Bend High School. Most of them are still too afraid of the current administration to come forward with their complaints.
Perhaps the most unbelievable, disgraceful aspect of this entire situation, is that this type of behavior had been allowed to continue unimpeded for a number of years and nothing was done to implement corrective action by the district.
The World was told this week that the district would prefer all questions concerning the Lucero case to be submitted by email. We feel this request shows a lack of transparency.
The sense of entitlement and exemption that comes with power seems to be reaching epidemic proportions. There are expressions of outrage and occasionally a tightening of laws and ethics rules. Sometimes abusers are even subject to prosecution. But far too often, reformation is reactive rather than proactive, occurring only after the abuse has become pervasive.
The bedrock principle that no one is above the law seems to be increasingly challenged. While it’s true that it’s really not that simple — there are legitimate reasons for granting limited exceptions, including immunity for foreign diplomats or an officer speeding to catch a speeder — these kinds of exceptions too often become the rule.
Thursday, The World requested a meeting with the North Bend School District Board Chair Alane Jennings. We later received a phone call response saying that she would need to consult with the "district" prior to meeting with us. We later received another call requesting that we submit any questions via email before meeting with the board chair. Why does the board chair have to consult with its own "district" administrators before speaking to the press.
While it’s convenient to invoke personnel confidentiality as a reason for holding closed-door meetings and making decisions with little or no public comment, leaders should always diligently seek to increase transparency. It’s not only secrecy, but even the appearance of backroom decision-making that should be vigorously avoided.
We do feel that Lucero shouldn't be the only one punished, however. We feel that other administrators, namely Superintendent Bill Yester, and perhaps NBSD School Board members should also be held accountable for ignoring this problem and letting it continue as if it were the normal student disciplinary code.
The World stands by its original protest that Lucero is allowed to keep any position with the district, despite the fact that he was demoted and reassigned to North Bend Middle School. What's even more ludicrous about this situation is that Lucero will actually receive a raise in his salary. If these weren't such serious accusations, this situation would be laughable.
It's time for the NBSD to move on without Mr. Lucero.