SALEM – Oregon’s December Revenue Forecast was released this morning during a joint meeting of the House Committee on Revenue and the Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue. State Representative David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford released the following statement on the equity of the Revenue Forecast:
“The Revenue Forecast shows that Oregon’s Economy is strong. However, it also outlines the disparities of income and unemployment across our state. Where higher median income earners from our urban areas are enjoying an increase of almost 18%, our lower income families are only seeing increases a little over 6%. These urban/rural inequities are similar with our unemployment numbers as well.”
“This forecast is also presented prior to the implementation of the Oregon’s Gross Receipt Tax, other increases in taxes and fees and the push of a pay-to-pollute Cap and Trade Program that further impacts our rural and impoverished communities greater than that of our urban areas. Our rural residents have opportunities to grow our economies and deserve the assistance of the Governor, her agencies and the legislature to do so, rather than more obstacles and regulations that hinder our rural communities and their residents to thrive at the same levels of our urban counterparts."
You have free articles remaining.
— David Brock Smith
(Rep. David Brock Smith represents House District 1, which includes Curry, Coos, Douglas and Josephine counties.)