It's a fight that shouldn't happen. As of Nov. 1 the book publisher Macmillan has limited libraries to purchasing a single copy of any of its e-books for the first eight weeks of publication. After that, the libraries may buy as many copies of the book as they usually do. At the Deschutes Public Library, that means 20 to 30 copies of books that are expected to be popular.
Macmillan is not alone in changing the way it deals with libraries, to be sure. Three of the other four of the country's major book publishers may not have embargoed e-book copies as Macmillan has, but they've changed the way they do business with the nation's public libraries, and not to the libraries' advantage.
Libraries and the publishers need each other, and the embargo, which is being met in some parts of the country by a boycott, is no help to either side. Deschutes County's library system will not take part in the boycott.
Publishers have had a tough year in 2019. According to the American Booksellers Association, bookstore book sales have been down every month this year, and publishers believe there's evidence to indicate that free-access library e-books may be responsible for some of that fall.
Yet the embargo makes it impossible for libraries to offer the hottest new titles to their patrons in anything like a timely fashion, a burden that falls most heavily on libraries' least well-heeled users. It also makes it more difficult for new authors to get the sort of exposure that could lead to better book sales down the road. And, it surely raises the ire of library patrons who find that wait times for new e-books have gone up dramatically.
Libraries and book publishers need each other. One supplies the reading material and the other supplies interest in new authors and titles. Some of that interest will, inevitably, lead to book sales for publishers. Both would be better served if they worked to strengthen, rather than destroy, their symbiotic relationship.
— Bend Bulletin