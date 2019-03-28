Jordan Cove would like to thank the local businesses who made our recent new office opening possible. Working with local businesses is important to us and we couldn’t have been more impressed with our recent experience.
Sam Baugh and Shaun Gibbs from South Coast Development Council (SCDC) worked very diligently, provided lots of options and did a phenomenal job working with the Pembina Building Services Team in choosing Jordan Cove’s beautiful downtown Coos Bay office location. The purpose is to have a place where people can come talk, engage, tell us what’s on their minds — with this space, Sam and Shaun really helped make that happen.
Additional thanks go to Scott Partney Construction, BNT Promotional Services and South Coast Office Supplies, as well as the Coos Bay Downtown Association.
We appreciate the opportunity to work with great individuals and businesses like these, of which the community is understandably proud.
Donna Nichols
Coos Bay