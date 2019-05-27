The Jordan Cove LNG terminal and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline project has been in the works for going on 15 years now. It has been studied from every possible way and those concerns have been positively addressed and still it is being delayed. It should have been operational by now save for all the questionable claims and falsehoods made those who don’t want to see any new businesses create jobs or expand the tax base in Coos County.
Many of these same opponents were responsible for Nucor Corp. withdrawing from locating in Coos County in the early 2000s and in the process turned away about 400 well paying jobs and an expanding tax base. This year Forbes ranked Nucor at number 358 on its best employer list out of over 12,000 large companies in the U.S. and in 2018 they were ranked number 54 on the best employer list for the world. Coos County lost big time on that one and it seems the same regressive people are trying to scuttle the Jordan Cove project.
One of the big worries is the possibility of the predicted catastrophic Cascadia Subduction zone earthquake hitting our area. According to Wikipedia, the geologic record says “There is evidence of at least 13 events at intervals from about 300 to 900 years with an average of 570–590 years.” So one might happen tomorrow or nearly 600 years in the future since the last one occurred in 1700. Japan experienced a similar earthquake in 2011 and thereafter constructed the largest LNG storage tanks designed to withstand massive earthquakes in the world. Japan has over 30 LNG terminals while the U.S., the largest producer of natural gas on the planet, has only three mainland export terminals, two on the hurricane central gulf coast and one in Maryland.
Unlike propane, natural gas is lighter than air so if a leak occurs the gas goes up into the atmosphere.
Coos County already has natural gas pipelines and service so many of the deal killing concerns raised by opponents should already have surfaced. Don’t recall seeing anything about right of way, stream crossings, leaks, explosions, location, or use of property problems being expressed.
If the Jordan Cove project is killed, Coos County rightly deserves being looked as a hazardous dump for any future proposals that would bring jobs to an area that badly needs them.
Keith Comstock
Myrtle Point