Objections to building a new county jail because locking people up doesn't address the root causes of crime misses the point. So does the argument that punishing addicts with jail time for drug possession alone is counterproductive. Of course it is. The problem isn't drug possession, it's crimes against people and property committed by drug users who either won't seek treatment on their own or won't stick with it because there are no consequences for dropping out.
Treatment services are vitally important, and should be increased. That includes treatment services inside the jail. But the existing jail is far too small for the county's population, so many arrestees are released within hours because of overcrowding, so they are not in custody long enough to receive any drug treatment.
Those offenders who are given probationary sentences with the requirement that they undergo drug treatment know they are unlikely to spend much time behind bars even if they violate the terms of their probation. So they have no incentive to comply because there are no consequences.
Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler recognizes the need for more treatment services, but he also knows that stand-alone treatment without a functioning jail won't work for criminal offenders.
"You can build it," he says. "They will not come."
Sickler is also a fan of alternative sentencing approaches designed to keep offenders out of jail, such as work-release programs, electronic monitoring devices and the like. But those methods are less effective if the offender knows there is no real threat of going to jail because there is no room.
Detailed plans have not yet been drafted for the treatment and counseling services a new jail would provide, but Sickler has a vision of a range of support for those in custody, including Certified Mental Health Professionals, transition coordinators to help inmates successfully move back into the community, and Medication Assisted Treatment for addicts who need help getting off drugs.
The county jail does not hold people serving long sentences for crime; those people go to state prisons. In fact, only one or two people in the 315-bed jail are serving sentences at any given time. Most of the rest are awaiting trial, and some are being held because they violated the terms of their parole or probation.
Sickler describes the jail as "a short-term chance for intervention" — if it is adequate to meet the need. A safe community depends on a functional jail that keeps offenders off the streets and out of your neighborhood, rather than a revolving door that sends them back out almost as soon as they are arrested.
Crime statistics back that up. The existing jail was expanded to add 60 beds in the basement in 2014. But in 2015, the basement addition was closed for lack of staffing, and crime reports increased. In Medford, Part 1 and 2 crimes rose 23% in 2016, the first full year without the extra beds. Part 1 crimes include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and theft. Part 2 crimes include drug cases, lower-level assaults, DUII, vandalism and disorderly conduct.
In 2017, when the basement beds reopened for part of the year, those crimes dropped 4%, and fell an additional 15% in 2018.
No one is suggesting that jail cells should take the place of drug treatment and counseling. Just as treatment programs by themselves will not solve the problem of crime, jail cells without treatment won't either.
The answer is an integrated system, offering treatment to those who will accept it, requiring criminal offenders to participate and holding out the real consequence of jail if they don't.
— The Medford Mail-Tribune