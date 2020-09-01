As we continue to evolve operations given the response to COVID-19, we are excited to announce the reconvening of in-person Council Work Sessions, starting Sept. 22.
Intended as informal meetings where upcoming Council items are presented for discussion, these work sessions will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the location has shifted from Fire Station No. 1 to Coos Bay City Hall Council Chambers, 500 Central Ave. For the time being, we will only conduct one work session each month, taking place every fourth Tuesday (previously held on the second and fourth Tuesday).
I would also like to express my gratitude to the greater Coos Bay community for providing input on preferred timing for future Council meetings. The Council meetings will continue to be held on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. We plan to install plexiglass barriers at the diesis in the Council Chamber to ensure the safety of all attendees, and also potentially increase capacity.
If you are unable to attend, we welcome you to live stream meetings via the City’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-w12ikBNWVkoVWVqJ0bk2g. The video will also be saved for future viewing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In