The crisis of opioid addiction has captured the attention of the public, lawmakers and the medical community. But at the same time that progress is being made against over-prescribing opioid painkillers, street drugs laced with fentanyl are becoming more common and more deadly.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid much more powerful than heroin and far cheaper, leading drug traffickers to add it to batches of street heroin to increase profits. Users have no idea when heroin they buy has been adulterated with fentanyl, and the drug is so powerful that a tiny amount is deadly. Even more alarming, fentanyl has been turning up in non-opioid street drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine.
As a result of the attention paid to the opioid epidemic, overdose deaths from prescription oxycontin have dropped to sixth place in the U.S. Heroin was the second-most deadly drug in 2016. Fentanyl was number one. And deaths attributed to fentanyl overdoses are on the rise.
In 2011, fentanyl was involved in 4 percent of overdose deaths. Five years later, the figure was 29 percent, resulting in more than 18,000 deaths.
Why drug traffickers would lace heroin with fentanyl is fairly easy to figure out. It's far cheaper than heroin, and has a similar depressant effect. Why cocaine, a stimulant, would be laced with an opioid is less obvious. Drug experts have suggested it may be simple carelessness: traffickers cutting a batch of heroin using the same surfaces and equipment to process cocaine without cleaning it first.
Regardless of the reason, fentanyl clearly poses an extreme risk, especially to a cocaine abuser who may be unaccustomed to the effects of opioid use. That's why it's more important than ever to get naloxone, which can save lives by reversing the effects of overdose, into the hands of police officers and drug users. A chilling account in Monday's paper described a Jan. 12 incident in Chico, California, where responding officers were able to save 12 of 13 overdose victims by administering naloxone. Police believe fentanyl was involved.
The local nonprofit group Max's Mission, which distributes free naloxone, is also offering test strips that can detect the presence of fentanyl in other drugs. The group will give away test strips and naloxone kits and provide instruction in using them from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Medford library.
It's not a perfect solution — getting users to stop taking opioids and other illicit drugs is the long-term goal. But addiction treatment can't help a drug user who dies of an overdose.
-- (Medford) Mail Tribune