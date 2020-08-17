As we continue to participate in the important conversations regarding equality in our community, the City of Coos Bay is closely monitoring concerns impacting our residents and we are taking diligent steps to ensure equity for crimes targeting individuals or groups.
We support our Police Department and its ongoing mission of promoting a safe environment in our City. We were pleased to hear about the steps they made to ensure the safety of those attending protests downtown over the weekend, including providing traffic control at various intersections.
Due to the feedback we received from some protesters, however, we feel compelled to engage with third party investigators to explore misconduct allegations. Initially, we reached out to the Oregon State Police. Unfortunately, they are unavailable as resources are strained with protests in the City of Portland in addition to normal law enforcement duties.
Per the advice of District Attorney Frasier, we have connected with Local Government Personnel Services, a unit of the Lane Council of Governments, which will conduct an independent investigation. I would ask that anyone in our community who wishes to share information or evidence do so by emailing investigator@lcog.org or by calling 541-682-9878.
The City of Coos Bay takes menacing of any sort very seriously and in response to cyber-threats made to leadership within the social justice reform groups, we are cooperating with law enforcement agencies located within the counties where the reporting parties reside. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with the Coos Bay Police Department and taking lead in the investigation regarding alleged cyber-related threats and crimes.
As the Mayor of the City of Coos Bay, and in partnership with our City Council, I have made a commitment to take actions aimed at helping the citizens of Coos Bay feel safe, respected, and represented. I will continue to partner with key stakeholders within the community to create change.
