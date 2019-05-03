It has been suggested that I talk the talk but do not walk the walk when promoting Jordan Cove but am against the TCP. It is comparing apples to oranges.
Jordan Cove looks to the future. TCP looks to the past. I agree that we must remember where we come from and need to protect our history. However the TCP overlays 26 square miles with a district that protects nothing that is not now protected. If the district is approved it will, because of local zoning and planning requirements, make it much more difficult to improve or sell a home.
Jordan Cove will begin a process that will begin an economic rebirth of our port. It will benefit all. It will make our future brighter.
It has been said that both projects require land to be turned over. Jordan Cove at least is wiling to pay for the right to cross property. TCP just reduces property owners rights without compensation.
As far as my reward, I do not have property affected by the TCP and I will not benefit from Jordan Cove. I do resent the implication.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay